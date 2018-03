March 13 (Reuters) - Banca IFIS Spa:

* SAYS THE NEW RULES RELATING TO THE TREATMENT AND THE PROVISIONS ON DETERIORATED ASSETS WILL ONLY APPLY TO NEW LOANS DISBURSED STARTING FROM MARCH 14, 2018

* NONE OF LOANS THAT BELONG TO THE NPL PORTFOLIO OWNED BY BANCA IFIS WERE DISBURSED AFTER MARCH 14, 2018

* SAYS IN NO WAY THE NEW REGULATION AFFECTS THE OPERATIONS OF ITS NPL AREA Source text for Eikon:

