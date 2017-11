Nov 24 (Reuters) - BANCA IFIS SPA:

* ‍SIGN BINDING OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF CONTROL OF CAP.ITAL.FIN S.P.A.​

* ‍CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED IN FIRST MONTHS OF 2018​

* ‍PURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED USING BANK'S OWN FUNDS​