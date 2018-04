BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum: Milan Tax Police Notifies Irish Arm Over Residency Issues

April 24 (Reuters) - BANCA MEDIOLANUM SPA:

* TAX POLICE OF MILAN DELIVERED TAX AUDIT REPORT TO IRISH CO MEDIOLANUM INTERNATIONAL FUNDS LIMITED

* TAX AUDIT REGARDS ALLEGED RESIDENCE FOR TAX PURPOSES OF CO IN ITALY RELATING TO YEARS 2010-2016

* POTENTIAL TAXES UNDER DISPUTE - NET OF TAXES ALREADY PAID IN IRELAND - AMOUNT TO AROUND EUR 544 MILLION

* HAS ALREADY CONTACTED COMPETENT AUTHORITIES IN ORDER TO PROVIDE ANY FURTHER CLARIFICATIONS