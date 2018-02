Feb 12 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum Chairman Ennio Doris tells analysts on a conference call:

* BANCA MEDIOLANUM TARGETS DIVIDEND OF 0.40 EUROS PER SHARE FOR NEXT TWO YEARS, “THEN WE WILL SEE, HOPING FOR HIGHER DIVIDENDS” FURTHER DOWN THE ROAD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)