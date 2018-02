Feb 12 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum Chief Executive Massimo Doris says:

* BANCA MEDIOLANUM TARGETS 2018 INFLOWS AT SAME LEVEL AS LAST YEAR (5.4 BILLION EUROS), INCLUDING 2 BILLION EUROS FROM INDIVIDUAL SAVING PLANS

* BANCA MEDIOLANUM TARGETS FUTURE DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF AT LEAST 0.40 EUROS PER SHARE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)