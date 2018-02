Feb 8 (Reuters) - BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO SCPA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 159.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 98.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY INTEREST INCOME EUR 489.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 474.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET COMMISSIONS EUR 305.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 293.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY LOAN WRITEDOWNS EUR 231.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 250.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CET1 RATIO AT END-DEC 11.60 PERCENT

* GROSS NON PERFORMING LOAN RATIO AT END-DEC 15.07 PERCENT