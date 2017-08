July 17 (Reuters) - BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO SPA:

* Board Appoints Ippolito Fabris Director General

* IPPOLITO FABRIS REPLACES ANGELO ANTONIAZZI WHO BECAME DIRECTOR GENERAL OF THE PARENT COMPANY

* IPPOLITO FABRIS TO BE IN OFFICE AS OF JULY 19 Source text: reut.rs/2uvk4Ba Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)