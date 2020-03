March 9 (Reuters) - Banca Sistema SpA:

* CAPITAL RATIOS WELL ABOVE THE MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS

* BANK OF ITALY SETS COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO (“CET1 RATIO”) 7.75%, UNCHANGED VERSUS 2019

* BANK OF ITALY SETS TIER 1 RATIO 9.55%, +5BPS VERSUS 2019

* BANK OF ITALY SETS TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (“TC RATIO”) 11.90%, +5BPS VERSUS 2019

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, GROUP REPORTED FOLLOWING PRO-FORMA CAPITAL RATIOS: PRO-FORMA CET1 RATIO 13.9%, PRO-FORMA TIER 1 RATIO 14.6%, PRO-FORMA TC RATIO 17.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)