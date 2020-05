BRIEF-Banca Sistema Q1 Net Profit Up At EUR 4.6 Mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Banca Sistema SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 4.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PRO-FORMA CET1 RATIO AT END MARCH AT 13.4%

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 22.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, IN LIGHT OF CURRENT UNCERTAINTIES AND DIFFICULT FORECASTS ON REAL FUTURE IMPACTS, IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO POSTPONE DRAFTING OF NEW BUSINESS PLAN

* NOT YET POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE WITH SUFFICIENT RELIABILITY FUTURE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 AS OF TODAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)