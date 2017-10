Oct 9 (Reuters) - BANCA SISTEMA SPA:

* ‍HAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ITS FIRST PUBLIC BOND ISSUE RESERVED FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​

* ‍175 MILLION, EURO-DENOMINATED, SENIOR, UNSECURED BOND WILL HAVE A 3-YEAR MATURITY, DISTRIBUTES FIXED ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.75% AND ISSUE PRICE IS 99.836%​