BRIEF-Banca Transilvania closes deal to buy Eurobank's Romanian unit

April 4 (Reuters) - Romania’s Banca Transilvania (BT)

* BT says signed documents on April 3 to close a transaction to acquire 99.15 percent owned by Greece’s Eurobank Group in the capital of Bancpost S.A.

* As a result of the deal, BT will acquire holdings in the companies which are part of the Eurobank Group in Romania, namely ERB Retail Services IFN SA and ERB Leasing IFN SA.

* Banca Transilvania has acquired Bancpost for 178.67 million euros. As part of the transaction, BT has taken over a subordinated loan of 80 million owed by Bancpost to its former majority shareholders.

* Says that for ERB Retail Services IFN, Banca Transilvania has paid 40.42 million euros, while for ERB Leasing IFN a total of 6.79 million.

* Greek banks have been divesting assets and foreign subsidiaries to focus on their domestic market under a restructuring drive. Further company coverage: