Jan 30 (Reuters) - BANCO BPI SA:

* POSTS FY REPORTED NET PROFIT OF 10.2 MILLION EUROS, REFLECTING NON-RECURRING NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF 389 MILLION EUROS

* FY FINANCIAL MARGIN NARROW SENSE UP 1 PERCENT AT 368 MILLION EUROS YOY

* CET 1 RATIO FULLY-LOADED 12.3 PERCENT AT END-DEC 2017 VERSUS 11.1 PERCENT AT END-DEC 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2FwGrIN ; bit.ly/2DNDLKj

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)