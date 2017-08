July 25 (Reuters) - BANCO BPI SA:

* H1 RECURRING NET PROFIT 188 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 106 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* POSTS H1 REPORTED NET LOSS OF 102 MILLION EUROS REFLECTING NON RECURRING NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF 290 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2uy2wT4

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)