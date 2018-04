April 20 (Reuters) - Banco BPI SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 209.9 MILLION EUROS

* CAPITAL RATIOS (FULLY LOADED): CET1 OF 11.4 PERCENT AND TOTAL OF 13.2 PERCENT IN Q1

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A SUSTAINABLE ROTE IN PORTUGAL ABOVE 10 PERCENT BY 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2HivnEA bit.ly/2qO3jxC

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)