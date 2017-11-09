BRIEF-Banco BPM CEO rules out needing to raise capital due to bad loans

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna tells analyst call:
* In the final phase of 2 billion euro unsecured bad loan sale, to receive binding offers in coming weeks to close by year-end
* Aims to further increase share of non-Italian government bonds this year to diversify portfolio
* Outflows from unlikely-to-pay to performing loans up 66 percent in first nine months
* Rules out bank may need capital increase because of bad loans
* Bank is in a position to use excess capital to further dispose of bad loans or increase coverage
* Sees gross npe ratio at 16.1 percent in 2019 versus 17.9 percent under plan approved by ECB at time of merger - slide Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)