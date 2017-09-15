BRIEF-Banco BPM CEO says to pick new insurance partner in October

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna says:

* About to invite bids to sell two portfolios of unsecured loans worth 2 billion euros, there could be 40-50 potential bidders

* Hopes to close sale of the two portfolios by year-end

* Hired Prelios to conduct due diligence on 3-3.2 billion euro portfolio of both secured and unsecured loans to be sold in first few months of 2018

* Expects four binding offers for new bancassurance accord by the end of month, to pick new partner by end-October but will then need regulatory approval Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)