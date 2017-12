Dec 13 (Reuters) - Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna says:

* HAS RECEIVED SEVERAL BINDING OFFERS FOR 1.8 BILLION EURO BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO, WILL PICK BUYER IN NEXT FEW DAYS

* ANY POSSIBLE UPDATE TO BANK‘S NPL DISPOSAL PLAN WILL BE DISCUSSED IN FEBRUARY WHEN FY RESULTS ARE APPROVED Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)