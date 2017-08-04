BRIEF-Banco BPM confirms sale of Aletti Gestielle to Anima

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Banco Bpm Spa, Anima say in a joint statement:
* sign deal for sale of Aletti Gestielle to Anima Holding
* deal is for cash price of 700 million euros
* deal also includes payment of excess capital and earnings at time of closing of deal, estimated at around 250 million euros
* deal also envisages possible transfer of some Banca Aletti activities with an additional value of 150 million euros
* Anima to consider capital increase of up to 300 million euros
* Banco BPM to keep significant stake in Anima, commits to subscribing possible Anima cap hike
* Banco BPM and Anima sign strategic partnership for 20 years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)