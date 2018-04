April 7 (Reuters) - Banco Bpm SpA Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna told shareholders at an AGM:

* DOES NOT BELIEVE LENDER IN POSITION TO BE PART OF ANOTHER CONSOLIDATION WITHIN NEXT TWO YEARS, NEEDS TO COMPLETE PREVIOUS MERGER FIRST

* CAN START TALKING ABOUT POTENTIAL NEXT CONSOLIDATION END-2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)