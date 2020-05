BRIEF-Banco BPM Q1 Net Profit Down At EUR 151.6 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Banco BPM SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 151.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 155.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FULLY PHASED CET1 RATIO AT 12.9% AT END-MARCH

* Q1 NET COMMISSIONS EUR 440.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 434.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURE RATIO AT 5.0% AT END-MARCH FROM 5.2% AT END-DEC

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 474.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 499.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 LOAN WRITEDOWNS EUR 213.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 152.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURE COVERAGE RATIO AT 45.0% AT END-MARCH, 48.5% INCLUDING WRITE-OFF

* 2020-2023 TARGETS ARE NO LONGER CONSIDERED RELEVANT TO CURRENT SCENARIO

* WILL THEREFORE PREPARE A NEW BUSINESS PLAN ONCE THERE IS MORE CERTAINTY

* DURING YEAR PRESSURE ON NET INTEREST INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE OFFSET BY VOLUME TREND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)