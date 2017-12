Dec 27 (Reuters) - Banco BPM says:

* ECB HAS SET MINIMUM THRESHOLD FOR BANK‘S 2018 CET1 AT 8.875 PERCENT BASED ON PHASE-IN CRITERIA, FOLLOWING ANNUAL SREP REVIEW

* EXCEEDS ECB CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS

* ITS OTHER SYSTEMICALLY IMPORTANT (SII) BUFFER FOR 2018 IS ZERO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)