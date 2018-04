April 16 (Reuters) - Banco Bpm SpA:

* EURO 500 MILLION 5-YEAR SENIOR PREFERRED BOND UNSECURED ISSUE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

* BOND PAYS A FIXED RATE COUPON OF 1.75% AND HAS AN ISSUE PRICE OF 99.64%, CONSISTENT WITH A SPREAD OF 1.45% OVER 5-YEAR SWAP RATE

* TRANSACTION ENCOUNTERED GOOD DEMAND, WITH APPROX. 90 INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS INVOLVED AND AN ORDER-BOOK HIGHER THAN EUR 700 MILLION