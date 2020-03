March 3 (Reuters) - Banco BPM says in presentation slides on its website:

* SETTING UP CRISIS COMMITTEE FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO ENSURE ORDINARY OPERATIONS - SLIDE

* STRATEGIC PLAN BASED ON PRE-CORONAVIRUS CONSENSUS ECONOMIC FORECASTS BUT MAIN TARGETS RESILIENT TO V-SHAPED SCENARIO WITH GDP SHOCK LIMITED TO 2020 - SLIDE

* V-SHAPED SCENARIO ASSUMES 0.1 PCT ITALIAN GDP CONTRACTION IN 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)