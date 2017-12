Dec 27 (Reuters) - Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna tells Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview:

* IFRS9 ACCOUNTING RULES ALLOW COMPANY TO RAISE BAD LOAN REDUCTION TARGET TO 11 BILLION EUROS FROM 8 BILLION EUROS WITHOUT IMPACTING ON BALANCE SHEET

* SEES NET INTEREST INCOME RISING IN Q4 OF 2017

* SEES COST SAVINGS OF MORE THAN 100 MILLION EUROS FROM HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED VOLUNTARY LAYOFFS

* NO NEED FOR SALE OF STAKE IN AGOS DUCATO - PAPER

* EO REITERATES NET PROFIT TARGET OF 1 BILLION EUROS IN 2019, EXCLUDES NEED FOR ANOTHER CAPITAL INCREASE