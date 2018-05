May 7 (Reuters) - Banco di Sardegna SpA:

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 94.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 89.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 29.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WRITEDOWNS ON GROSS NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT END-MARCH AT EUR 1.1 BILLION AFTER IFRS 9 IMPLEMENTATION