BRIEF-Banco Do Brasil CEO Says Payout Ratio To Reach 40 Pct In 2018

May 10 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA:

* BANCO DO BRASIL CEO SAYS HE BELIEVES DEFAULT RATIO WILL MAINTAIN DOWNWARD TREND

* BANCO DO BRASIL CEO SAYS BANK HAS STARTED SELLING CARD PROCESSING DEVICES; PREDICTS BANK WILL SELL 125,000 UNITS IN 2018

* BANCO DO BRASIL CFO SAYS CAPITAL RATIO TARGET MAINTAINED IN SPITE OF PAYOUT RATIO CHANGE

* BANCO DO BRASIL CEO SAYS PAYOUT INCREASE DUE TO HIGHER CAPITAL RATIO

* BANCO DO BRASIL CEO SAYS IMPROVEMENTS IN RETURN ON EQUITY WILL DEPEND ON ECONOMIC RECOVERY

* BANCO DO BRASIL CEO SAYS PAYOUT RATIO WILL REACH 40 PERCENT OF NET INCOME IN 2018

* BANCO DO BRASIL CEO SAYS BANCO PATAGONIA IS NOT UP FOR SALE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolina Mandl)