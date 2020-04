BRIEF-Banco Santander México Provides Business Update

April 13 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santand:

* BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO SA INSTITUCION DE BANCA MULTIPLE GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTAND - WITHDRAWS 2020 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO - BANK WILL PARTICIPATE IN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S SMALL BUSINESS LENDING PROGRAM

* BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO - EXPECT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL HAVE CONTINUED AND LIKELY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S BUSINESS & RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO - EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN LIQUIDITY RATIO IN NEAR TERM

* BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO - EXPECT NON-PERFORMING LOANS, ALLOWANCE FOR IMPAIRMENT LOSSES TO INCREASE BETWEEN H2 2020 AND H1 2021

* BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO - EXPECT COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATION IN 2020 AND AT LEAST FIRST HALF OF 2021

* BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO - DO NOT EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS TARGETED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN JAN OF 2020

* BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO - EXPECT TO REPORT RESULTS FOR Q1 OF 2020 SHOWING A MODEST INCREASE IN NET INCOME

* BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO - EXPECT RESULTS IN REMAINDER OF 2020 WILL LIKELY BE MATERIALLY ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO - ON MARCH 26, LAUNCHED DEBTOR RELIEF PROGRAM FOR INDIVIDUALS AND SMES