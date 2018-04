BRIEF-Bancorpsouth Bank To Acquire Icon Capital Corporation In Houston, Texas

April 18 (Reuters) - Bancorpsouth Bank:

* TO ACQUIRE ICON CAPITAL CORPORATION IN HOUSTON, TEXAS

* UNDER TERMS OF MERGER AGREEMENT, BANCORPSOUTH BANK WILL ISSUE 4.1 MILLION SHARES OF BANCORPSOUTH BANK COMMON STOCK

* CO WILL ALSO ISSUE $17.5 MILLION IN CASH, FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ICON CAPITAL CORPORATION CAPITAL STOCK

* MERGER HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES

* BANCORPSOUTH- UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, MARK REILEY WILL SERVE AS BANCORPSOUTH BANK’S HOUSTON AREA CHAIRMAN

* BANCORPSOUTH- UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, JOHN GREEN WILL BE THE HOUSTON DIVISION PRESIDENT