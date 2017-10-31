FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BancorpSouth receives regulatory approval and will close corporate entity reorganization
Sections
Featured
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Reuters Investigates
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Apple
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Iran's hacking ability improving: Israeli general
Cyber Risk
Iran's hacking ability improving: Israeli general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 8:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-BancorpSouth receives regulatory approval and will close corporate entity reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - BancorpSouth Inc

* BancorpSouth receives regulatory approval and will close corporate entity reorganization; announces stock repurchase program

* BancorpSouth Inc - ‍new stock repurchase program will become effective upon closing of reorganization and will have an expiration date of December 31, 2019​

* BancorpSouth Inc - board of bank authorized new stock repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of 6 million shares of bank’s common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.