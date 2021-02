BRIEF-Band of Canada Governor says new measures are not needed right now to dampen down housing market

Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR TIFF MACKLEM SAYS WE HAVE BEEN SURPRISED BY STRENGTH AND EXTENT OF HOUSING REBOUND

* BOC’S MACKLEM SAYS NEW MEASURES ARE NOT NEEDED RIGHT NOW TO DAMPEN DOWN HOUSING MARKET

* BOC’S MACKLEM SAYS RECENT CHANGES BY STATISTICS CANADA ON HOW IT CALCULATES CORE INFLATION MEASURES HAVE NOT HAD MUCH IMPACT

* BOC’S MACKLEM SAYS WASN’T TRYING TO SIGNAL ANY CHANGES IN INFLATION TARGETING FRAMEWORK IN TUESDAY’S SPEECH

* BOC’S MACKLEM SAYS BANK GAVE STATSCAN SOME FEEDBACK ON CORE INFLATION MEASURES, PLEASED THEY ARE REASSESSING CHANGES

* NEWS CONFERENCE BY BOC'S MACKLEM ENDS (Reporting by David Ljunggren)