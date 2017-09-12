FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bandhan Bank appoints Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & co as lead managers for IPO
September 12, 2017 / 10:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bandhan Bank appoints Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & co as lead managers for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bandhan Bank:

* Appoints Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Axis Bank, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Bank as lead managers for IPO Source text: [New Delhi, September 12, 2017: The board of Bandhan Bank Ltd. has decided to appoint <www.bloomberg.com/quote/GS:US > Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., <www.bloomberg.com/quote/AXSB:IN > Axis Bank Ltd., JM Financial Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. as lead managers to manage its proposed initial public offerings. Kotak Mahinda Bank will act as the left lead in the issue. The size of the share sale, its timing and all other related aspects have not been finalized as yet]

