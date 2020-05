BRIEF-Bandhan Bank March Qtr Net Profit Falls

May 12 (Reuters) - Bandhan Bank Ltd:

* MARCH-QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.48% VERSUS 1.93% LAST QUARTER

* MARCH-QUARTER NET PROFIT 5.17 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 6.51 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH-QUARTER NET NPA 0.58% VERSUS 0.81% LAST QUARTER

* MARCH-QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 28.46 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 18.32 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH-QUARTER PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 8.27 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.53 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DURING QUARTER, BANK HAS TAKEN COVID 19 RELATED PROVISION AMOUNTING TO 6.90 BILLION RUPEES

* NIM (ANNUALISED) FOR QUARTER AT 8.13% (MERGED) VERSUS 7.91% IN DECEMBER 31, 2019