BRIEF-Bandwidth Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.15

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bandwidth Inc:

* BANDWIDTH ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE $41.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $40.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* - FULL YEAR 2017 CPAAS REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $130.8 MILLION TO $131.3 MILLION

* - FULL YEAR 2017 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $161.9 MILLION TO $162.4 MILLION

* - FULL YEAR 2017 NON-GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE $0.50 TO $0.51 PER SHARE

* SAYS ‍NUMBER OF ACTIVE CPAAS CUSTOMERS WERE 918 AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 18% FROM 781 AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2016​