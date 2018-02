BRIEF-Bandwidth - Unit, Co And Verizon Services Entered Settlement Agreement

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bandwidth Inc:

* BANDWIDTH SAYS ON JAN 29, UNIT, CO AND VERIZON SERVICES, ON BEHALF OF ITSELF AND RELATED ENTITIES, ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* BANDWIDTH SAYS PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, VERIZON MADE A $4.4 MILLION LUMP SUM PAYMENT TO CO ON FEB 8

* BANDWIDTH SAYS ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT TO RESOLVE ONGOING DISPUTE, LITIGATION WITH VERIZON, WHICH IS CARRIER ACCESS BILLING CUSTOMER OF CO

* BANDWIDTH - SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO RESOLVED VERIZON‘S COUNTER-CLAIMS AGAINST CO

* BANDWIDTH - FOLLOWING LUMP SUM PAYMENT, CO WILL ISSUE TO VERIZON BILL CREDITS WITH RESPECT TO OTHER CABS AMOUNTS PREVIOUSLY BILLED TO VERIZON