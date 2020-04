BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q3 EBIT Swings To Loss DKK 1 Million

April 2 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S:

* REG-BANG & OLUFSEN: INTERIM REPORT Q3 2019/20

* BANG & OLUFSEN A/S Q3 REVENUE DKK 613 MILLION VERSUS DKK 710 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BANG & OLUFSEN A/S - OUTLOOK IS UNCHANGED COMPARED TO WHAT WAS PUBLISHED IN COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 19.19 ON 13 MARCH 2020

* BANG & OLUFSEN A/S Q3 EBIT LOSS DKK 1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT DKK 30 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BANG & OLUFSEN A/S - OUTLOOK HAS HIGHER UNCERTAINTIES DUE TO COVID-19.

* BANG & OLUFSEN A/S - “DESPITE COVID-19, WE ONLY EXPERIENCED MINOR CONSTRAINTS ON SUPPLY OF PRODUCTS IN QUARTER, AND WE EXPECT TO LAUNCH PRODUCTS WITH MINOR DELAYS WITHIN Q4” CEO

* BANG & OLUFSEN A/S - SEES THAT COVID-19 IMPACTS MOST OF MAJOR MARKETS IN COMING QUARTER

* BANG & OLUFSEN A/S - SALES SITUATION IS STILL VERY UNCERTAIN

* BANG & OLUFSEN A/S - COMPANY TARGETS A REDUCTION IN COSTS OF DKK 175M IN 2021/22

* BANG & OLUFSEN A/S - ON CORONAVIRUS: BASED ON STRATEGY UPDATE AND POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19, COMPANY IS CONSIDERING WAYS TO STRENGTHEN CAPITAL POSITION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)