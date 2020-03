March 30 (Reuters) - Bangkok Airways PCL:

* SUSPEND ALL 20 INTERNATIONAL ROUTES 29 MARCH TO 24 OCT

* SUSPEND TEN DOMESTIC ROUTES IN SUMMER SCHEDIULE BETWEEN APRIL TO OCT

* MEASURES INCLUDE REDUCTION OF SALARY AND REMUNERATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES AT 10-50% BASED ON EMPLOYMENT LEVEL AND POSITION