Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank Pcl:

* The bank and AIA Co Ltd entered into bancassurance agreement‍​

* Co will continue to support distribution of life insurance products including products of Bangkok Life Assurance Public Co ‍​

* Under deal bank & AIA to form collaboration in bancassurance business;co to offer range of AIA life insurance products to co’s customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: