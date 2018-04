April 19 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank PCL:

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 17.1 BILLION BAHT , UP 5.2 PERCENT

* Q1 RATIO OF NON-PERFORMING LOAN (NPL) WAS 3.8 PERCENT

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE BANK WAS 9.0 BILLION BAHT, AN INCREASE OF 8.4 PERCENT

* Q1 NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.34% VERSUS 2.31% IN Q4