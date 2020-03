March 6 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank PCL:

* RESPONDS TO NEWS REPORTED REGARDING CO’S PLAN TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER BANK IN INDONESIA

* CLARIFY THAT APPLICATION PROCESS TO BUY PERMATA AFFIRMED BY INDONESIAN BANKING REGULATOR TO BE ON TRACK FOR APPROVAL BY END OF APRIL

* CLARIFIES APPROVAL PROCESS TO BUY PERMATA DOES NOT INVOLVE ACQUISITION OF A SECOND BANK AS PART OF THE CONSIDERATION