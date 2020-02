Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bangkok Insurance PCL:

* PROFITS FOR THE YEAR 2.45 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 2.41 BILLION BAHT

* FY NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 14.44 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 11.94 BILLION BAHT

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 16.15 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 13.84 BILLION BAHT

* FY EARNED PREMIUM 13.18 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 11.30 BILLION BAHT

* PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF BAHT 14 PER SHARE