May 15 (Reuters) - Bangkok Insurance PCL:

* BANGKOK INSURANCE-QTRLY NET PROFIT 668.8 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 582 MILLION BAHT

* BANGKOK INSURANCE-QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES 4.63 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 3.73 BILLION BAHT

* BANGKOK INSURANCE-QTRLY NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 4.24 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 3.41 BILLION BAHT

* BANGKOK INSURANCE- FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2020 AT 3 BAHT PER SHARE