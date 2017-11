Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bangkok Insurance Pcl:

* Qtrly total revenue 3.44 billion baht versus 3.40 billion baht a year ago ‍​

* Qtrly net earned premium 2.76 billion baht versus 2.77 billion baht a year ago ‍​

* Qtrly profit for the period 657.7 million baht versus 766.3 million baht a year ago‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: