Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bango Plc:

* PARTNERED WITH NETFLIX TO LAUNCH CARRIER BILLING FOR NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTIONS IN MEXICO​

* ‍TRADING WAS IN-LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS DURING 2017 AND TOTAL EUS FOR 2017 WAS £271 MLN COMPARED TO £132 MLN FOR 2016​