July 27 (Reuters) - Banimmo SA :

* H1 REVENUE EUR 15.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBIT LOSS OF EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 RECURRING NET LOSS EUR 6.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT WAS 64 PERCENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2017