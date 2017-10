Sept 24 (Reuters) - ARAB BANKING CORPORATION:

* BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK (BISB) CLOSES DEBUT $101 MILLION 1-YEAR SYNDICATED MURABAHA FINANCING FACILITY

* BANK ABC ACTS AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND COORDINATOR OF THIS FACILITY

* FACILITY WAS INITIALLY LAUNCHED FOR $50 MILLION, BISB DECIDED TO UTILISE SIGNIFICANT OVER-SUBSCRIPTION TO INCREASE FACILITY SIZE TO $101 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2hnFZG8) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff)