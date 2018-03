March 14 (Reuters) - BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 279.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 76.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.93 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.83 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 486.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 493.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS MANAGEMENT WILL NOT RECOMMEND PAYING OUT DIVIDEND FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)