March 25 (Reuters) - BANK CLER AG:

* CANCELLATION OF THE OUTSTANDING BEARER SHARES AND DELISTING FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AS OF APRIL 1, 2019

* ALL PUBLICLY HELD BEARER SHARES OF BANK CLER WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 20 EACH WERE DECLARED INVALID

* HOLDERS OF SHARES TO RECEIVE CASH COMPENSATION OF CHF 52 PER SHARE