* FY PROFIT 39.8 MILLION SFR

* DEPOSITS RISE 1.1 PERCENT TO 12.1 BILLION SFR AT YEAR-END

* EXPECTS A SOLID BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AND A STABLE PROFIT IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)