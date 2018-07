July 19 (Reuters) - Bank Cler AG:

* H1 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE TO CHF 31.1 MILLION (+ 34.2%) AND THE HALF-YEAR PROFIT TO CHF 19.8 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING INCOME INCREASED TO CHF 123.5 MILLION (+ 0.2%)

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECT A HIGHER PROFIT LEVEL THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR