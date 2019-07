July 25 (Reuters) - Bank Cler AG:

* HALF-YEAR PROFIT OF CHF 19.8 MILLION (+ 0.2%)

* H1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME AT CHF 27.8 MILLION, SAME LEVEL AS YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: PROFIT EXPECTED IN 2019 AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* OPERATING INCOME FELL BY 4.2% TO 118.2 MILLION. CHF, WHILE OPERATING EXPENSES STABILIZED AT CHF 86.6 MILLION YEAR-ON-YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)